What we know about the Israeli airstrike that killed 7 aid workers World leaders are condemning an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed at least seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen. The IDF says the strike should not have happened and that it was a "mistake that followed a misidentification." Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, joins CBS News to assess the state of Israel's operations in Gaza.