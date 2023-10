Israeli airstrike hits Gaza refugee camp Israel's military said it conducted an airstrike Tuesday on a refugee camp in Gaza. The military said it was targeting a senior Hamas commander. Palestinian officials say dozens of civilians were killed. The number killed has not been independently confirmed by CBS News. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio and Nancy Cordes, chief White House correspondent for CBS News, report on what is known about the airstrike, and how the White House is reacting.