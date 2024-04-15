Israel vows to "exact a price" after Iran attack, Biden says U.S. will not participate Israel is vowing a response after Iran launched an unprecedented attack against Israel over the weekend. According to Israel's military, 99% of the more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles were intercepted. President Biden said the U.S. will not participate in any retaliatory strike. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more on the situation in the Middle East. Charles Faint, deputy editorial director for the Modern War Institute at West Point, also joined CBS News to discuss what could happen next in the region.