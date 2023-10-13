Israel tells 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to leave within 24 hours The Israeli military informed the United Nations late Thursday night that the entire population in northern Gaza should evacuate south almost immediately. According to the U.N., about 1.1 million people live in northern Gaza. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more on the situation in Gaza. And CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has details on U.S. efforts to evacuate Americans in Israel.