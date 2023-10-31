Israel says strike on Gaza refugee camp killed terrorists; Palestinian officials say civilians died Israel's military said Tuesday that it carried out airstrikes on a Gaza refugee camp that it calls a Hamas "terrorist stronghold," claiming that it killed a Hamas military commander and other terrorists. Hamas has denied that any of its commanders were at the camp at the time. Palestinian officials said civilians were killed and wounded in the strikes. CBS News' Tina Kraus reports on the operation from Tel Aviv, Israel, and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes brings us the latest on the White House response.