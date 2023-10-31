Watch CBS News

Israel says it's targeting Hamas leadership as ground offensive intensifies

Israeli ground forces pushed deeper into Gaza Monday, advancing in tanks and other armored vehicles on the territory's main city. The Israeli military said it freed a soldier held captive by Hamas militants and that it had killed one of the leaders of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire as airstrikes landed near hospitals where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering beside the wounded. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has more.
