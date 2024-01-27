Israel says it will stop UNRWA from operating in Gaza after war Israel's foreign ministry says it will stop UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, from operating in Gaza once the war between Israel and Hamas ends. Israel has accused several UNRWA staff of being involved in Hamas Oct. 7 terror attack, which killed hundreds and sparked the war. It comes a day after the U.N.'s top court ruled Israel must do more to prevent genocide in Gaza. CBS News' Deborah Patta is in Tel Aviv with more.