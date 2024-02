Israel says it will launch offensive on Rafah if Hamas doesn't release hostages by Ramadan Israel is vowing to invade Rafah in the southern portion of Gaza if Hamas doesn't release the remaining hostages it's holding by the start of Ramadan on March 10. Much of the Western world, including the U.S., is warning Israel not to launch the offensive. Author and Middle East expert Dan Raviv joined CBS News to discuss the situation in the Middle East.