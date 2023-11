Israel says 2 more hostages handed over to Red Cross The Israel Defense Forces say two more hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross on Thursday in Gaza City. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with top officials in the Middle East in hopes of extending a temporary cease-fire further. CBS News correspondents Holly Williams and Lilia Luciano have more details. And former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined CBS News to discuss the short-term truce.