Israel, Saudi Arabia working to establish diplomatic ties
A delegation from Saudi Arabia is in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a day after officials met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Israel's tourism minister also made an official public visit to Saudi Arabia as the two countries have been discussing efforts to establish diplomatic ties. Steven Simon, a professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Washington, joined CBS News to discuss the possible history at stake with the meetings.