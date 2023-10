Israel ramps up airstrikes on Gaza, Israelis still stunned by scale of Hamas attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip spent a third night facing Israel's retaliatory airstrikes after the Hamas militant group's assault on the Jewish state. The number of dead on both sides has risen to more than 1,600. CBS News reporter Haley Ott has more on the reaction to the attack on Israel, the people Hamas is holding hostage and intelligence and security concerns.