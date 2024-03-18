Israel raids Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital as Netanyahu defies criticism Israel said "20 terrorists have been eliminated" during a raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on Monday. The Israeli military said the raid was part of "precise operations" based on intelligence that the hospital was being used as a base by senior Hamas leaders. Meanwhile, President Biden had a call with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Rafah and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Raphael Cohen, the director of the strategy and doctrine program at RAND's Project AIR FORCE, joins CBS News with more.