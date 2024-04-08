Israel moves some troops out of southern Gaza, new road could point to post-war plans Israel has withdrawn some troops from southern Gaza with the country's defense minister saying they've preparing for future operations. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the move appears to be for "rest and refit" for IDF troops that have been on the ground for months. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on that and a new Israeli military road that cuts across the Gaza Strip from east to west.