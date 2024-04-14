Israel intercepts 300 Iranian drones and missiles amid fears of escalating regional conflict Israel intercepted more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles on Saturday night with the help of key allies, including the U.S. Despite Israel saying it intercepted 99% of the incoming projectiles, Israel is still weighing its response but former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Alon Pinkas told CBS News that President Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night not to retaliate. Debora Patta reports.