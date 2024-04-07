Israel has told White House that IDF troops will have "rest and refit," NSC's John Kirby says White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby tells "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration has been "very clear" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that the U.S. does not support a ground invasion in Rafah. Kirby said Israeli officials have told the White House that the reduced number of troops in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is part of a "rest and refit" due to troops being on the ground for four months.