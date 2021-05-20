Attacks resume in Israel and Gaza despite international cease-fire efforts Airstrikes and rocket attacks keep targeting Gaza and Israel despite growing international cease-fire efforts. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a "significant de-escalation," but the violence showed no signs of slowing down. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from southern Israel near Gaza, and CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joins CBSN from Tel Aviv with the latest developments.