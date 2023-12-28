Israel-Hamas War
Watch CBS News
Israel expands fighting into Gaza refugee camps
Israel's military is expanding its ground offensive near refugee camps in Gaza. BBC News correspondent Shaimaa Khalil reports on what is happening to the Palestinians in those camps and others trying to move toward the Rafah crossing.
