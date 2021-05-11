Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S.-Israeli embassy to move to Jerusalem in May

The State Department is paving the way to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. CBS News State Department reporter Kylie Atwood joins CBSN to discuss why the timeline sped up and what the implications are.
