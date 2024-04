Israel "disregards the need to protect civilians" in war, Doctors Without Borders chief says Avril Benoit, Doctors Without Borders executive director, and Janti Soeripto, Save the Children president, join "Face the Nation" to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas. "What we have seen time and again for the last six months, is that Israel is conducting this war in a way that completely disregards the need to protect civilians at all costs," Benoit said.