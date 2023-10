Israel continues effort to "crush" Hamas Israel's military Thursday continued its round-the-clock airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as it vowed to "crush" the militant group Hamas in the wake of their violent invasion last weekend. However, with a blockade in place against Gaza, its more than 2 million residents are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with no food, water, gas or power allowed in. Norah O'Donnell has more.