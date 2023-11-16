Israel considering temporary cease-fire with Hamas to secure release of some hostages Israel is considering a proposal that would see Hamas release some of the hostages the Palestinian militant group is holding in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a three-to-five-day cease-fire in the war, CBS News has learned. Aid would also be permitted into Gaza during a cease-fire. Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release an unknown number of women and children, two officials with knowledge of the negotiations said. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.