Israel closes in on Hamas in northern Gaza, strikes civilian safe zones in southern Gaza Israeli Defense Forces say they are now encircling Hamas' last remaining strongholds in northern Gaza, while in the South, which Israel designates as a safe zone, 23 Palestinian civilians were killed in overnight. CBS News was first on the scene after an airstrike on a house in Rafah, which killed at least 10 people. Charlie D'Agata reports from Tel Aviv.