Israel claims some U.N. staffers were involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack Israel is accusing 12 staff members of a United Nations agency in Gaza of being involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. That's prompting several countries, including the U.S., to halt funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA. BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen has more from Jerusalem.