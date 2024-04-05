Israel admits "grave mistakes" in deadly strike on World Central Kitchen workers In a newly released report, Israel is admitting to making a "grave mistake" in the strikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza earlier this week. The report comes after a tense phone call Thursday, where President Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future U.S. support would depend on Israel's actions to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and CBS News contributor Robert Berger have more.