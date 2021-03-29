Live

Islamic militant group using child bombers

In its rampage across northern Nigeria, the militant group Boko Haram has used child suicide bombers in two attacks just this weekend. Sources tell CBS News they think it signals a desperation on the part of Boko Haram. Debora Patta reports.
