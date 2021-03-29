Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS video threatened attack on France

In an ISIS video released just days ago, a French Jihadi in Syria issued a chilling order in regard to France. There's concern that a spike in attacks may be a response to France's support of the U.S. led airstrikes on ISIS. Clarissa Ward reports.
