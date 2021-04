ISIS victim's parents speak to "60 Minutes" about son's death The parents of a journalist killed by ISIS are speaking about their son's death in their first TV interview. Steven Sotloff was the second American killed by the extremist group. He was kidnapped in August 2013, shortly after entering Syria. In an interview with Lesley Stahl for "60 Minutes," Sotloff's family discussed their frustrations with the U.S. government's "no ransom" policy.