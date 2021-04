ISIS targets 100 U.S. military personnel with "hit list" The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terror group has released a "hit list" that threatens the lives of 100 specific military personnel. ISIS listed their personal information and is encouraging its followers in the U.S. to go after those named. CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate joins CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver wtih more on what's at stake with ISIS sympathizers on American soil.