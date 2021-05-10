Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS, Taliban ramp up attacks in Afghanistan

Hundreds of people been killed or injured in a recent wave of deadly attacks in Afghanistan. Foreign affairs columnist Markos Kounalakis joins CBSN to talk about a long-term strategy for peace and what's behind this uptick in violence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.