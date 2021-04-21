Live

ISIS says No. 2 commander killed in airstrike

ISIS says one of its top leaders, Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani, is dead. The terror group says the strategist and chief spokesman was killed near Aleppo, Syria. Holly Williams reports on why this death could be a big setback for ISIS.
