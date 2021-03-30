Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS prisoner swap deadline expires - now what?

The fate of two hostages held by ISIS remains unknown, and a new deadline set by the terror group has expired. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with more on how officials in Jordan are ready to make a prisoner swap.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.