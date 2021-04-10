Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS posts new threats online

A new video purportedly from ISIS says an attack on Washington D.C. is imminent. While officials say there is no credible threat to the United States, major precautions are still being taken. Jeff Pegues has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.