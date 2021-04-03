Live

ISIS moves closer to Baghdad, seizes Ramadi

The major setback is the biggest loss Iraqi forces have endured since the renegade army seized Mosul, Iraq's second largest city. Clarissa Ward has a report on how Iraq and U.S. forces are mobilizing to reclaim the city.
