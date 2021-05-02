Live

ISIS mounts bloody last stand in Mosul

In Iraq, government forces backed by the U.S. are on the verge of retaking the city of Mosul. But ISIS has mounted a bloody last stand in the few neighborhoods it still controls. Charlie D'Agata reports from the Old City.
