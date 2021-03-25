Live

ISIS militants release 49 Turkish hostages

ISIS released 49 hostages who returned to Turkey. The joyous scenes of the homecoming were in stark contrast to the familiar beheading of American journalists and a British aid worker. Charlie D’Agata reports.
