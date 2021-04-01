Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS loses ground, but still remains a threat

The Pentagon says ISIS has lost a quarter of the territory it once held in Iraq, most of it to Kurdish forces aided by U.S. airstrikes. But as Holly Williams reports, many hurdles remain in the mission to destroy the terror group.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.