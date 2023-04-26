What we know about the ISIS-K leader killed by the Taliban, state of extremist groups Senior administration officials tell CBS News the ISIS-K leader behind the deadly 2021 attack at the Kabul airport has been killed by the Taliban. The bombing, during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan, killed 13 Americans and more than 100 Afghan civilians. Brett Bruen, president of the Global Situation Room and former director of global engagement at the White House joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the development.