ISIS-K leader behind Kabul airport attack killed by Taliban, U.S. says The Defense Department says the Taliban has killed the ISIS-K leader behind a 2021 attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport. Officials say the U.S. was not involved in the operation. CBS News anchors Errol Barnett and Roxana Saberi spoke with former national security adviser and CBS News contributor H.R. McMaster about why the U.S. was not involved.