Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS, Iraqi forces clash at border crossing

The al Qaeda inspired militant group known as ISIS now controls a key border crossing in Iraq. The post is in the town of al Qaim, about 200 miles west of Baghdad, and opens a strategic supply line between Syria and Iraq. Clarissa Ward reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.