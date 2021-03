ISIS hostage Kenji Goto's wife grieves as Japan raises terror alert There were hopes that Kenji Goto's life would be spared after ISIS offered to swap him for a prisoner being held in Jordan, but instead, the extremists killed yet another non-combatant. There was also a possibility of a prisoner exchange in return for an American woman held by ISIS. President Obama says the U.S. is working to rescue her. Holly Williams reports from Erbil, Iraq.