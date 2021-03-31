Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS destroys ancient artifacts in Mosul

A video posted Thursday shows ISIS members destroying irreplaceable antiquities in Iraq. One of the pieces may be close to 2,700 years old. Clarissa Ward reports on why the extremists say it had to be done.
