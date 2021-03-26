Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS continues takeover of Syrian border town

ISIS controls as much as 40 percent of the Syrian town of Kobani on the border with Turkey. Nearly all its residents have fled as ISIS militants advance street by street in the strategically key border town. Holly Williams reports.
