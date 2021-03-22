Live

ISIS capitalizes on Iraq's sectarian divide

Refugees are flooding out of Mosul into the northern city of Erbil, but hardly any of them are frightened of ISIS's armed extremists. Most are Sunni Muslims who resent their country's government. Holly Williams reports.
