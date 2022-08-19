CBS News App
Judge denies Graham's appeal to delay grand jury testimony regarding election
Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, judge rules
New U.S. aid package for Ukraine to include surveillance drones
British ISIS member sentenced for deadly kidnapping plot
Pete Buttigieg to airlines: This year's travel disruptions "unacceptable"
Vanessa Bryant testifies she fears helicopter crash site photos will surface
Demand for Sept. 1 student loan payments sent in error
3 people killed when 2 planes collide in midair over California airport
Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death
ISIS "Beatle" sentenced to 8 life terms
The highest ranking ISIS terrorist ever to go on trial in the U.S. was sentenced to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh was convicted of conspiracy in the kidnapping, torture and murders of four American hostages.
