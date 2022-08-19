Watch CBS News

ISIS "Beatle" sentenced to 8 life terms

The highest ranking ISIS terrorist ever to go on trial in the U.S. was sentenced to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh was convicted of conspiracy in the kidnapping, torture and murders of four American hostages.
