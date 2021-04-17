Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS and the science of genocide

"There is a kind of science of terrorism, war, and genocide," says Fr. Desbois, describing what he has learned researching Hitler's killing squads in Europe and now ISIS's massacre of Yezidis in Iraq. Lara Logan reports
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.