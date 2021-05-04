Live

Is wearable technology still profitable?

This week, Apple and Fitbit report their quarterly earnings, which will reveal insights into whether wearable tech is still profitable. MarketSnacks co-founders Nick Martell and Jack Kramer join CBSN with more.
