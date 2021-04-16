Is Trump right in claiming that delegates could be bribed? Republican front-runner Donald Trump claims the RNC nomination process is "crooked" and "rigged" for a number of reasons, one of which is that delegate votes could be swayed through bribes. Delegates have been known to be wooed by presidential candidates -- whether it's with a swanky dinner or a potential job offer -- in previous contested conventions. To break down the delegate process and 2016 campaign after big New York wins for Trump and Clinton, CBSN's Josh Elliot talks with Lynda Tran, Hogan Gidley, and Steve Chaggaris.