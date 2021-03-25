Live

Is the way we pay for things changing?

A new study by Bankrate says 63 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 don’t have a credit card. But debit cards are the payment tool of choice. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains what’s behind this trend.
