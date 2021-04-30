Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is the U.S. tax code unfair?

With the tax deadline looming, the latest CBS News poll finds that a majority of Americans see the U.S. tax system as unfair. Fifty-six percent of those polled said the tax code is either somewhat unfair or quite unfair.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.