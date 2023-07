How the U.S. seeks to militarize outer space Space, once the final frontier, could one day become the next battlefield. Through DARPA, the Pentagon's defense research agency, Lockheed Martin has secured a contract to develop a nuclear-powered spacecraft named "Draco." Jaganath Sankaran, assistant professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, joined CBS News to discuss the future of armed conflict.